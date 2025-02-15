“Showcase the full arsenal of skills” - Dagi Arslanaliev ready to remind the world he’s still an unstoppable force vs Roberto Soldic

Turkish MMA fighter Dagi Arslanaliev makes his ONE Championship return next week after last in action over a year ago, and he is out to show that he is still a force in the game.

The 30-year-old fighter will battle Croatian star Roberto Soldic in a welterweight showdown at ONE 171: Qatar. It is part of the promotion's latest numbered event happening at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his return to action, Arslanaliev shared that he is every bit ready, underscoring that he remained in shape even if he was out for a while.

He said:

"To my fans around the world: after a long time, I’m back in the cage. I’m ready to showcase the full arsenal of skills I’ve built up over the years. I would’ve fought in December and shown Soldic what he’s afraid of, but now I’ll do it here."

Dagi Arslanaliev was last in action in August 2023 in a submission grappling match against now-ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo in a catchweight (180 pounds) grappling match. He lost in the contest by submission (rear-naked choke).

In MMA, however, he has been solid in ONE, winning eight of 10 matches, the last one coming in December 2021 with a knockout of Russian Timofey Nastyukhin in the third round.

Looking to clip Arslanaliev in his return is Soldic, himself back in ONE action after some time and eager to get a win after losing to former world champion Zebastian Kadestam last time around.

For more information on ONE 171, check out onefc.com.

Dagi Arslanaliev is not too concerned with the skill set of Roberto Soldic

Dagi Arslanaliev is aware that at ONE 171: Qatar, he is up against an opponent in Roberto Soldic, who boasts of an impressive skill set and body of work. He, however, is not fretting to much over it, channeling his focus instead on what he needs to do come fight night.

He made this known in a conversation with ONE Championship ahead of his return to action after a year and half, saying:

"I'll just work hard and see how things go. I don't really focus too much on his strengths or weaknesses. I just do my job."

Arslanaliev-Soldic is one of nine MMA matches on offer at ONE 171: Qatar, which also includes the unification bout between ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio and interim titleholder Jarred Brooks.

