“Anything can happen” - Dagi Arslanaliev says he won’t be caught off guard by Roberto Soldic’s explosive power

30-year-old knockout sensation Dagi Arslanaliev of Turkey is making his return to the Circle to compete in the world's largest martial arts organization, and he's about to face off with one of the most dangerous welterweight MMA fighters in the sport.

Dagi will take on 30-year-old Croatian star 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic in a three-round welterweight MMA contest at ONE 171: Qatar next week, and the Turkish standout is confident he can get the job done against his esteemed adversary.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Dagi says he can catch Soldic napping and take him out. He stated:

"Any opponent can be dangerous if you yawn and sleep with your mouth open, you know? Then anything can happen."

Arslanaliev will trade leather with Soldic at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, next Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on watch.onefc.com.

Dagi Arslanaliev says he's not worried about what Roberto Soldic brings to the cage: "I’ll just work hard and see how things go"

Dagi Arslanaliev isn't preparing any special game plan for dangerous opponent 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic next week at ONE 171: Qatar.

The 30-year-old says he will just do what he does best and focus on his own strengths and that this will be his key to victory on Thursday.

He told ONE Championship:

"I’ll just work hard and see how things go. I don’t really focus too much on his strengths or weaknesses. I just do my job."

