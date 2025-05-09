"Showtime choke" - Fans marvel at the sheer creativity Kade Ruotolo mustered in his stellar ONE Championship debut against Japanese legend

Three years ago, Kade Ruotolo announced his arrival in ONE Championship in truly spectacular fashion.

The American prodigy didn't ease into his promotional debut, instead stepping inside the Circle against none other than mixed martial arts veteran and tap-out savant Shinya Aoki in a lightweight submission grappling contest at ONE 157, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in May 2022.

From the opening bell, Ruotolo came out firing. He pushed the pace, driving the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion backward as he relentlessly hunted for takedowns and transitions.

In one jaw-dropping moment, Ruotolo launched himself off the cage fence to take Aoki's back — an instant highlight.

Check out that intense sequence below:

Once on the mat, Ruotolo kept the pressure on, chaining together a series of submission attempts. Meanwhile, 'Tobikan Judan' was left to fend off the attacks for the remainder of the matchup.

After a dominant showing, Ruotolo earned a unanimous decision victory on the judges' scorecards.

As the world's largest martial arts organization recently revisited the bout on Instagram, fans continue to shower Ruotolo with praise for making a clash with a grappling icon look nearly effortless.

Read the comments below:

Comments from Instagram

Five months later, Ruotolo made history as the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion by defeating Uali Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Kade Ruotolo shifts focus to MMA

After singlehandedly dominating the division with six consecutive victories and three successful world title defenses, Kade Ruotolo decided to trade his rash guard for a pair of four-ounce MMA gloves.

The 22-year-old phenom has seamlessly transitioned into the all-encompassing sport, winning his initial three assignments by way of first-round submission.

Ruotolo was last seen in action at ONE 171 this past February, making quick work of Nicolas Vigna with a deep arm-triangle choke.

