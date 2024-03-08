"Shut the f**k up!” - Conor Benn blasts Gervonta Davis for online trash-talk, tells ‘Tank’ to put his money where his mouth is

Conor Benn had some choice words for Gervonta Davis following their recent back-and-forth about a potential fight.

Following the Brit's victory over Peter Dobson in February, his promoter, Eddie Hearn, shared a list of potential next opponents for Benn. Davis' name was included in that list, with Hearn appearing confident that a fight could be organized.

'The Destroyer' exchanged words with 'Tank' online in the wake of talks about their potential clash. But with the fight now completely dead, Benn has sent a strong message to Davis not to waste his time again.

The welterweight boxer was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he said the following:

"We sent him an offer, he didn't even want to negotiate. Instead he's fighting Frank Martin for a quarter of the money. Don't be that guy. You waste people's time... If I put something on social media I stand by it. I mean it... Anyone I "@", I mean I am willing to fight you tomorrow."

He continued:

"So don't "@" me ever again. Stop all that talk, I called his bluff. Alright, no problem, here's the contract. Within 24 hours the contract was sent over fopr $15-$18 million. There it is... Bro, shut up. Shut the f**k up!"

Watch Conor Benn's interview from 5:35:

Conor Benn and Manny Pacquiao speak out after confirming their fight talks

Conor Benn and Manny Pacquiao have confirmed that they are in discussions to face off inside the squared circle later this year, with June and September being targeted for the clash.

Earlier this year, Pacquiao announced that he would be coming out of retirement, with several of the biggest names in combat sports featured on his list of potential opponents.

Both boxers are currently in Saudi Arabia ahead of the much-anticipated clash between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou, where news of the potential bout between 'PacMan' and Benn broke.

The pair were interviewed together by The Stomping Ground, and their thoughts on the potential clash were shared.

Pacquiao said this:

"I know that the fans of boxing are excited for my comeback and for this fight... He's a good fighter, I believe he can give me a good fight and we're going to entertain the boxing fans."

'The Destroyer' said this:

"He's an idol. He's acheived everything any young fighter can want to achieve. But this is my time. He wants to have a comeback fight against a young lion. Let's make the fight."

Watch Conor Benn and Manny Pacquiao's interview below: