Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou card on March 8 could see a second title fight if all goes well

The Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou card continues to be built.

On March 8 in Saudi Arabia, 'AJ' and 'The Predator' will collide in a heavyweight main event. Joshua comes into the bout riding a three-fight winning streak, last stopping Otto Wallin last December. Meanwhile, Ngannou is coming off a split-decision loss in his boxing debut to Tyson Fury.

In keeping with other Saudi Arabia events, this one is expected to be a stacked one. As of now, the fight includes several other high-profile bouts. In the co-main event, WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang will look to defeat former titleholder Joseph Parker.

Also slated for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou is a WBC featherweight title bout. Defending champion Rey Vargas will face the undefeated Nick Ball next week. While that is the only outright championship fight as of now, that could change shortly.

As reported by Ring Magazine, Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov will go down on March 8. 'The Dream' currently holds an undefeated 9-0-1 record, previously defeating Raphael Igbokwe by decision last April. 'Black Lion' also holds an undefeated record at 24-0, last defeating Michael Soro last May.

The fight itself is expected to be for the WBA light middleweight title. That championship is currently held by Jermell Charlo. However, 'Iron Man' hasn't defended the title since a May 2022 win over Brian Castano.

Charlo was previously the undisputed light middleweight champion but has already relinquished the WBC, IBF, and WBO titles. Now, it seems that his WBA gold will be gone next.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou? Streaming details

The stellar Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou card will air worldwide on DAZN pay-per-view.

Fans are now just a bit over a week out from seeing 'AJ' and 'The Predator' collide. The heavyweights will headline a great fight night card from Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

This card is not much different from other major ones that going down in the Middle East. This card will air worldwide on DAZN pay-per-view. Fans will need a subscription to the service in order to buy the event.

There will also likely be many stars in attendance for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou as well. Earlier today, it was revealed that Tyson Fury will be in the building on March 8. 'The Gpysy King' is set to face Oleksandr Usyk in May and could face the winner of Joshua vs. Ngannou afterward.

