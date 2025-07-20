  • home icon
  "Sick of fighters getting to the point of mumbling" - Jon Jones highlights bitter truth about MMA retirements after Dustin Poirier's UFC 318 fight

"Sick of fighters getting to the point of mumbling" - Jon Jones highlights bitter truth about MMA retirements after Dustin Poirier’s UFC 318 fight

By Nilaav Gogoi
Published Jul 20, 2025 13:34 GMT
Jon Jones (left) shares thoughts on MMA retirements after Dustin Poirier
Jon Jones (left) shares thoughts on MMA retirements after Dustin Poirier's (right) last UFC fight. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Jon Jones recently emphasized that fighters should aim to end their careers on a high note, rather than stretching it to a point where they struggle to keep up with the rising competition. This comes after Dustin Poirier's retirement fight against Max Holloway.

At UFC 318, 'The Diamond' and Holloway battled for a full five rounds. Although Poirier lost by unanimous decision, he engaged in a competitive match, something that a few fighters at the later stages of their careers often find difficult to maintain.

In a post on X, Jones reflected on Poirier's performance and wrote:

"I thought Dustin’s performance was amazing, he definitely still has it. But it’s good to see him walk away just because he wants to. That needs to become normalized in the future, sick of fighters getting to the point of mumbling."
Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Jon Jones claps back at negative comments about his retirement

While Jon Jones seemingly praised and congratulated Dustin Poirier on his retirement, many netizens seized the chance to mock the former UFC heavyweight champion.

However, 'Bones' responded with a firm reply and wrote:

"Why the negativity? My last fight, I beat the greatest heavyweight of all time for a record-breaking 16 title wins. I did it in my home state at Madison Square Garden. And if that wasn’t my last time fighting, the next one will be at the White House at the biggest event in the history of our sport."
Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Although Jones announced his retirement on June 21, he recently confirmed his intention to come out of retirement to compete at a potential UFC event on the lawn of the White House.

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
