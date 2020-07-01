"Sign the contract" - Henry Cejudo accepts Ryan Garcia's challenge

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has responded to undefeated boxer Ryan Garcia's challenge to a fight, asking the former to sign the contract and get it on.

Ryan Garcia, who is currently 20-0 as a professional and the WBC silver lightweight champion challenged Henry Cejudo and Dillon Danis during a recent interview with ESPN. Garcia had said that he initially had no plans on calling out Henry Cejudo but following their recent altercation, the former now wants to get his hands on "The Triple C".

“The only time I’ve seen him was the fight that he had [against Dominick Cruz], when the UFC came back. I actually liked his hands a little bit. I wrote him a message. I was like ‘hey man, you’re pretty good, don’t retire, just keep going.’ I ended up tweeting that and he ended up going crazy. I’m like ‘I didn’t even call you out, my guy.’ All I said was ‘yo, how would he do in a fight against me?’ cause I thought his hand were good. He took it the wrong way, so I mean, now I’m going to have to knock him out. He’s a cool dude, but I’m going to knock him out.”

Henry Cejudo promptly responded to Garcia asking the latter to sign the contract. Cejudo also called the 21-year-old boxer an "Oscar De La Hoya wannabe".

“I don’t know who has a more padded record you are that dirt Q-tip you Oscar De La Hoya wannabe. Sign the contract [Ryan Garcia] and prepare to bend the knee to your king! – Triple C."

Many believe that Ryan Garcia is calling out MMA fighters for crossover matchups because of his most recent fallout with Golden Boy Promotions and his promoter Oscar De La Hoya regarding his pay.

Although we have seen Conor McGregor take on Floyd Mayweather inside the boxing ring, it is safe to assume that this fight won't take place anytime soon simply because of the fact that Henry Cejudo would most likely struggle and lose to Garcia in a potential boxing match because of the latter's speed, power and much superior striking technique; on the contrary, Garcia would most likely be finished inside the Octagon by Cejudo due to the latter's wrestling background, Octagon IQ, and superior kicking ability.