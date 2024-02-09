"Single best decision you've made" - Ex-UFC star backs Ian Garry’s decision not to appear on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson’s podcast

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has praised Ian Garry's decision not to appear on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's podcast.

Jackson recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss his boxing debut against former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs, along with several other topics.

Amongst those was Garry, who Jackson claimed had turned down an opportunity to appear on the JAXXON PODCAST. The former champ then went off on 'The Future' and labeled him a "cuck," a reference to the ongoing rumors surrounding him and his wife.

Soon after, Garry took to Instagram and launched a scathing rant back at Jackson, stating that he had infact not canceled and was actually due on the podcast this coming Monday. He then confirmed he would not be attending.

Sonnen has since weighed in on the drama, believing it was the correct decision for the Irishman not to speak to 'Rampage'.

According to 'The American Gangster', Garry would have been ill-equipped to deal with Jackson's personality and interview style, especially if he had been questioned about the rumors of his wife. Sonnen said:

"If you're Ian Garry, not going on 'Rampage's' show was the single best decision you've made in a period of time. You would have had to grow up with Rampage, you would have had to grow up in his neighbourhood in Memphis and hang out with his buddies from your youth to know how to deal with what 'Rampage' is going to bring you. He is simply one of the best. It's important you know that."

Catch Sonnen's comments here (6:01):

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson responds to Ian Garry pulling out of his podcast

Following his appearance on the The MMA Hour and Ian Garry's subsequent response, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has given his thoughts on the fallout.

Garry, responding to Jackson's comments from his interview withl Helwani, said:

"I've got the c*nt on Monday of fight week. I've got him in like, four days, I'm on his podcast. And he goes on, and he calls me a 'c**k.' He's, Ian, the 'c**k.' He didn't even know my name."

'Rampage' then took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide his response, admitting he felt bad about the situation. According to the former light heavyweight champ, he believes it was a misunderstanding due to the Irishman not knowing him personally.

He said:

"To Ian Garry, you know what I'm saying. I do feel bad. 'Cause he don't know me. He never met me. He probably didn't even see my fights or whatever. He don't know my personality, don't know that I just be joking. But it's all love, man. I love all y'all, man. Mad respect to everybody that get out there and fight... but Shannon Briggs."

Check out Jackson's response to Ian Garry here:

