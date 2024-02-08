“Imagine being that f*cking stupid” - Ian Garry goes hammer and tongs against Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson for calling him a “c*ck”

Ian Garry is left fuming at Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson as he cancels his podcast appearance.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the former UFC light heavyweight champion spoke to Ariel Helwani about his upcoming boxing debut against former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs, along with several other topics.

Among them was the unbeaten 13-0 welterweight contender Garry, who Jackson said turned down an invitation to be on his JAXXON PODCAST because he was afraid of being mocked by others.

Garry explained things in an Instagram story where he clarified that his appearance on Jackson's podcast was scheduled for next week (Monday, Feb. 12, 2024). The Irishman said:

''Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson went on Ariel last night and talked about how I turned down his podcast because I was afraid of being made fun of. I’ve got the c*nt on Monday of fight week. I’ve got him in like four days I’m on his podcast, and he goes on, calls me a c*ck. ‘Ian the c*ck,’ he didn’t even know my name and he’s like asking Ariel, does his wife really have a boyfriend? No, you thick c*nt. No.''

Garry continued:

''Because you’re believing absolute bollocks and lies from other people. Imagine running a podcast and not knowing who your next guest was. Imagine being that f*king stupid.''

Jackson took to X, replying to Garry's remarks in a classic style with a video. Captioning the video, he wrote:

''I got mad respect for all fighters except one.''

Check out Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson's response to Ian Garry:

Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal preview

Ian Garry is set to take on Geoff Neal at UFC 298, where the pair will look to settle their differences in a grudge match. Originally slated for UFC 292, however, with Neal's withdrawal from the card, the plan was changed.

The Irishman has only recently broken the top ten, while 'Handz of Steel' is currently ranked eighth in the welterweight division. A win may move him into contention for the top five.

However, the fight is more than simply a chance to climb the ranks and finally dominate the division. The strategic and tactical aspects of Garry and Neal's matchup have been overshadowed by their mutual animosity.

Currently, at 6-0 in the UFC, Garry has developed momentum with impressive performances against Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez. Neal is coming off a submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov, though the fight ended as a Fight of the Year contender in 2023.

Prior to losing to Rakhmonov, Neal climbed into the top ten with a brutal TKO victory over Vicente Luque in August 2022.