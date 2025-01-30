“Sinister” - Fans feel the power of bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade’s surgical body shot KO of Kwon Won Il

Fabricio Andrade reaffirmed his devastating knockout power in emphatic fashion at ONE 170 last Friday, January 24.

It took the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA World Champion less than a minute to dispatch Kwon Won Il, attaining a successful title defense with a highlight-reel finish.

Watch the electrifying stoppage below:

Fans flooded the comment section, showering Andrade with praise for his spectacular performance and ruthless efficiency in maintaining his grip of the throne atop one of ONE Championship’s most competitive divisions:

And it’s easy to see why. The finish was eerily reminiscent of their first meeting nearly three years ago — a vicious liver shot that left Kwon writhing in agony on the canvas. Only this time, Andrade did it even faster.

From the opening bell, the Brazilian wasted no time targeting the same body kick that ended their initial encounter. But Kwon was ready, countering with sharp punches to keep the champion at bay.

However, as the South Korean attempted to fire back with a hook after blocking a kick, Andrade slipped the shot and unleashed a perfectly placed left hand to the liver. The impact was instant, sealing the win in just 42 seconds of the first round.

Stephen Loman wants a piece of Fabricio Andrade

As Fabricio Andrade extends his reign as the divisional kingpin, a new contender is already knocking on the door.

During his post-fight interview, Andrade mentioned the name of Stephen Loman, the No. 2-ranked contender in the bantamweight division, as a potential challenger.

The Filipino standout wasted no time responding, issuing a challenge via a video statement on the Lions Nation MMA Facebook page:

"You proved once again why you’re the champion, but you and I both know there’s one challenge you haven’t faced yet. And that’s me!"

Never one to back down from verbal warfare, Andrade playfully fired back on his Instagram story:

“I will think about it.”

