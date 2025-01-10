Sinsamut Klinmee-Nauzet Trujillo joins loaded ONE 170 on January 24

Thai dynamo Sinsamut Klinmee and Spanish striker Nauzet Trujillo are set to throw down in a lightweight Muay Thai duel at ONE 170.

The promotion's January 24 spectacle, which broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, is already loaded with some explosive matchups and world title tilts, and this recently announced three-round duel between two men who are always on a mission to entertain will provide similar dynamite.

Trending

Sinsamut may have struggled to find his rhythm as of late. However, that does not make the Venum Training Camp product less of a threat on fight night.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 29-year-old has exhibited a solid all-around arsenal throughout his campaign on the global stage, and he has some iconic victories to show for that.

He opened his promotional account with a historic upset of kickboxing icon Nieky Holzken at ONE X. Four months later, Sinsamut reeled in another highlight-reel finish of English star Liam Nolan.

Though he went on to lose back-to-back world title fights against Regian Eersel, the Pattaya native gave the Dutch-Surinamese destroyer a run for his money in their first meeting.

That said, he can expect a tough challenge against the Spainard who's out to extend his winning ways in the promotion.

The 34-year-old earned a unanimous decision triumph over Nolan in February ast year. And he hopes to add another feather to his cap by overcoming the two-time ONE world title challenger come ONE 170.

Confirmed bouts for ONE 170:

Tawanchai PK Saenchai (c) vs. Superbon (ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship)

Nico Carrillo vs. Nabil Anane (ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship)

Fabricio Andrade (c) vs. Kwon Won Il (ONE bantamweight MMA world championship)

Seksan Or Kwanmuang vs. Soe Lin Oo (142-pound catchweight Muay Thai)

Maurice Abevi vs. Samat Mamedov (lightweight MMA)

Jo Nattawut vs. Bampara Kouyate (featherweight Muay Thai)

Marcelo Garcia vs. Masakazu Imanari (openweight submission grappling)

Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Nauzet Trujillo (lightweight Muay Thai)

Suriyanlek Por Yenying vs. Thant Zin (134-pound catchweight Muay Thai)

Freddie Haggerty vs. Jordan Estupinan (flyweight Muay Thai)

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.