FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee arrives on the global stage with stunning KO of Dutch legend Nieky Holzken

Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee introduced himself to ONE Championship fans with a sensational performance against Dutch combat sports icon and multi-time kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken.

On Friday, May 3, the Muay Thai specialist steps back into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video. But first, the promotion is looking back at Sinsamut's incredible debut at ONE X in March 2022.

"Before Muay Thai sensation Sinsamut collides with Russian beast Dmitry Menshikov in a lightweight contest at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video on May 3, relive his striking showdown with Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken at ONE X in 2022!"

Making his premiere appearance, the lanky athlete scored a second-round knockout over Holzken, immediately thrusting him into the lightweight Muay Thai title picture.

After coming up short in back-to-back bouts against the division's reigning world champion, Regian Eersel, the Thai fighter is determined to score another shot at 26 pounds of ONE gold.

But to do that, he'll have to go through a Russian standout who has his own eyes on the top prize in "The Art of Eight Limbs."

Sinsamut Klinmee faces a tough test against a legitimate Russian knockout artist at ONE Fight Night 22

Standing in Sinsamut's way of a third-straight win is Dmitry Menshikov, a 29-win veteran with impressive showings in his last two outings.

Menshikov, like his upcoming foe, came up short in his fight against Regian Eersel but has since won two straight, earning highlight-reel-worthy wins against Rungrawee Sitsonpeenong and Mouhcine Chafi.

If he can make it three in a row, Dmitry Menshikov will have a compelling argument for another opportunity at lightweight Muay Thai gold.

Will Menshikov get the job done and take one step closer to a ONE world title fight, or will the Venum Training Camp athlete stop the Russian's momentum en route to his opportunity at ONE gold?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.