Nieky Holzken gives props to former foe Sinsamut Klinmee: ‘I lost by one punch’

Nieky Holzken gave props to former foe Sinsamut Klinmee for handing him his first loss in the art of eight limbs under the ONE Championship banner.

The four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion dipped his toe into Muay Thai during his last two appearances inside the Circle. He scored a second-round knockout against legend John Wayne Parr. Unfortunately, things did not go quite as well for Holzken in his second Muay Thai fight, falling to eventual two-time ONE world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee via KO. Speaking about the fight, ‘The Natural’ was complimentary of his opponent and confirmed that he moved on from the loss fairly quickly.

“It was my fault for accepting it, but I accept that I lost by one punch. It was a good punch. He caught me, and I went down. I got over it very fast.”

Nieky Holzken will attempt to climb back into the win column on June 9 as he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a clash with German standout Arian Sadikovi. Once again strapping on the eight-ounce gloves, ‘The Natural’ will look to earn his fifth career win in ONE Championship and 95th overall.

Standing in his way will be Arian Sadikovic, a 22-win veteran who has thus far gone 1-1 after two appearances inside the Circle. ‘Game Over’ earned a unanimous decision victory over Mustapha Haida in December 2021, but fell to two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel in his sophomore appearance.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

