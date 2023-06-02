Nieky Holzken desperately wants a trilogy with Regian Eersel: “My goal is to beat him one day”

Multiple-time kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken is still thirsting for world title success under the ONE Championship banner, and the Dutchman knows he’s not far off from another shot at the coveted gold.

The Team Holzken Helmon athlete has enjoyed a mixed time at the Singapore-based organization thus far, picking out four wins from seven appearances.

In his last fight, the 39-year-old megastar fell to Sinsamut Klinmee’s counter right punch, a loss that brought an end to his two-match win streak.

Defeats, however, are just part of the game. And with over 100 professional bouts registered to his resume, Nieky Holzken definitely doesn’t need a reminder.

He plans to come back stronger than ever against German tank Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11 next Friday, June 9, hoping to get himself back into world title contention.

Speaking to ONE Championship in the lead-up to his first battle at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ‘The Natural’ had this to say on another potential five-round war against Regian Eersel.

He said:

“My goal is to beat him one day.”

There’s no harm in dreaming, after all. But before he earns a contract against the man who’s looked truly immortal inside the ONE ring, Nieky Holzken has to get past a tricky assignment in the form of Sadikovic.

The Hanover resident packs a lot of crunching power at the tip of his limbs. He enters this battle following a failed attempt to gain ‘The Immortal’s' lightweight kickboxing world title at ONE 156 last year.

As such, a victory for him against a decorated athlete like Holzken could possibly land him another epic five-round war against the Sityodtong Amsterdam athlete.

North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free on June 9.

