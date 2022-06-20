Sisters 'Wondergirl' and 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak kick it into high gear during training

Two of the fiercest strikes in women's Muay Thai just happen to be sisters Nat and Anna Jaroonsak, better known in the combat sports world as 'Wondergirl' and 'Supergirl', who have been training in Muay Thai since a very early age. Learning from their father Jaroon Chanthasri, a former Sor Vorapin fighter, the two have taken the Muay Thai world by storm with their speed and world-class striking.

The ONE Championship Instagram account recently gave fans a glimpse into the sisters training. In the video, 'Wondergirl' and 'Supergirl' take turns delivering kicks and knees with pinpoint accuracy.

"Sisters Nat "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak and Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak stay KICKIN'"

The two sisters made their ONE Championship debut in 2020, just one month apart, with 'Wondergirl' debuting in August and her sister 'Supergirl' doing so in September.

It didn't take long for the two to make a big impression. Nat Jaroonsak knocked out her opponent Brooke Farrell in just 81 seconds. What's even more impressive is that she returned to the ONE ring just one week later and notched her second straight win, defeating KC Carlos in the second round of their contest.

Not to be outdone, 'Supergirl' Anna Jaroonsak earned a first-round TKO over her opponent Milagros Lopez in her ONE Championship debut. 'Supergirl' was only 16 years old at the time. Anna Jaroonsak has competed once since her debut, facing Belarusian 'Barbie' Ekaterina Vandaryeva at ONE: Heavy Hitters in January this year.

'Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak makes the move to mixed martial arts

With more than 50 Muay Thai victories under her belt, Nat Jaroonsak had nothing left to prove. Following a brief but successful run in the ONE Super Series, Jaroonsak decided to give mixed martial arts a go.

Returning to her home gym, Jaroonsak began training for her first foray into MMA. Believing that ONE Championship was only keen on having her compete in Muay Thai, Jaroonsak was pleasantly surprised when the organization offered her the opportunity to compete in MMA on the world's biggest combat sports stage.

While speaking to Black Belt Magazine, Jaroonsak said:

“I’ve been waiting for this for years. Finally, my dream’s coming true. I thought I was going to start MMA with a small promotion first, but then I got the chance to fight in ONE. This is amazing. I’ll take it.”

ONE Championship took a chance and Jaroonsak did not disappoint. She scored an 82-second armbar submission over undefeated Indian fighter Zeba Bano at ONE 157 in May.

You can't ask for a much better debut than that.

