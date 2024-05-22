Sitthichai promises to utilize his "heavy weapons" against Masaaki Noiri's glaring flaws: "He doesn't like to defend himself"

ONE featherweight kickboxing star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is set to welcome Japanese kickboxing sensation Masaaki Noiri to the promotion. They'll meet on the undercard of ONE 167 on June 7.

Despite Noiri's career resume that features him being a K-1 World Grand Prix Super Lightweight and Welterweight World Champion, Sitthichai believes that he and his camp have put together the perfect plan to have his hand raised by the end of the night.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sitthichai revealed the holes that they see in Noiri's game and how he plans to exploit it:

"So he doesn't like to defend himself much. I will bring some of my heavy weapons to use with him in the ring."

ONE Championship fans have certainly seen the Thai striking veteran deploy his powerful arsenal multiple times, which he utilized to perfection in his five victories under the world's largest martial arts promotion.

The No.3-ranked divisional contender is currently on a two-fight losing streak and defeating Noiri, regardless if it is via decision or a finish, will be a great way to get his momentum back.

Sitthichai anticipates clash with Masaaki Noiri as potential fight of the night

With two high-level athletes ready to give it their all inside the circle, Sitthichai believes that he and Noiri will give fans a back-and-forth affair inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Here's what he told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"We both want to win so the fans can expect a fun and exciting fight because we will both be hungry for victory."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.