WATCH: Multi-time world champ Sitthichai puts Mohammed Boutasaa to school with clinical display of counterstrikes

A leading weapon of choice for number three-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is his impeccable counterstriking skills, which often catch his opponent off guard. This was in full exhibition when he faced Mohammed Boutasaa in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 3.

A few highlights of this masterful performance by the Thai star was posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, alongside the caption:

"Sitthichai is SMOOTH 💯 Can he spoil Masaaki Noiri's highly anticipated ONE debut on June 7 at ONE 167 on @primevideo? @sitthichai_sitsongpeenong"

In the video, 'Killer Kid' landed multiple leg kicks and punches against his Moroccan opponent to score points on the judges' scorecards. In the end, he secured the unanimous decision for his fourth triumph in the promotion.

Prior to this win over Boutasaa, he had already scored wins over Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Tayfun Ozcan, and Davit Kiria.

Sitthichai set to welcome Japanese star Masaaki Noiri to ONE Championship at ONE 167

Currently, Sitthichai is on a two-fight slide after sustaining back-to-back losses to Mohammad Siasarani and Marat Grigorian.

He aims to snap this skid against promotional newcomer Masaaki Noiri in their upcoming featherweight kickboxing match on June 7 at ONE 167.

He wants to welcome the former two-division K-1 champion in a rude manner and baptize him with a defeat for his maiden ONE Championship campaign. Sitthichai also cited that he won't be looking at the previous accolades of the Japanese star because he believes that he's second to none.

Furthermore, he acknowledges that Masaaki is determined to get the victory just like him, and he now expects a fun fight against him.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.