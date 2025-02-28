Size difference won't hinder Ilia Topuria's lightweight run, predicts former interim champion: "The only guy to put me to sleep was a featherweight"

Ilia Topuria's featherweight reign will end when the bell rings for the UFC 314 main event fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. 'El Matador' opted to vacate the title for his lightweight ambitions and weight-cutting difficulties.

Ad

With Topuria all but ready to embark on a new path, former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje shared his thoughts about the matter.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK MMA, Gaethje pointed out Max Holloway's spectacular performance against himself to encourage Topuria's move. He said:

"I mean, there's just no way to say. I think him being a featherweight coming up to lightweight is not a factor. I think we saw that with Max Holloway. The only guy to put me to sleep was a featherweight, so that sh*t don't work."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Interestingly, neither the UFC nor Dana White announced what's next for Topuria. Reception to the 28-year-old's decision has been mixed, with many questioning why he vacated the title without assurance of a matchup against lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev.

As for Gaethje, the 'Highlight' will fight Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of UFC 313. Dan Hooker was the original opponent, but 'The Hangman' pulled out due to a hand injury.

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments about Ilia Topuria below (5:51):

Ad

Ad

Justin Gaethje points out the factor motivating Ilia Topuria's lightweight move

Ilia Topuria won the featherweight title with a knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski, and defended the title against Max Holloway in similar style. Both Volkanovski and Holloway are among the GOATs of the division, and it is one reason why Topuria feels he has nothing to do at featherweight.

Ad

In the aforementioned interview, Justin Gaethje pointed out why Topuria is making the move to lightweight. Per Gaethje, Topuria's self-confidence and his fighting technique will help him to fare well in the 155-pound division. He said:

"I thinkhthe confidence that he has right now is probably what he's got going for him the most. I think his ability to stay in position, create leverage and power in his shots, and move forward, you know, he moves forward in great position." (6:06 onwards in the aforementioned video)

Gaethje is confident in Topuria but acknowledges styles make fights, and as such, he eagerly awaits who the UFC will match 'El Matador' against.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.