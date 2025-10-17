  • home icon
  • "Size has to matter at some point" - UFC legends get 100% real on size difference between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 17, 2025 08:21 GMT
UFC icons on potential Alex Pereira (right) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (left) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen recently shared their thoughts on a potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev super fight. Both UFC icons pointed out that there is a massive size difference between the two and explained how it would give Pereira an advantage.

Pereira recently reclaimed the light heavyweight title with an impressive first-round knockout win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 earlier this month. Meanwhile, Chimaev beat Dricus du Plessis via unanimous decision at UFC 319 in August. After Pereira's title win, Chimaev expressed a keen desire to face the Brazilian in a bid to become a two-division UFC champion.

In an episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show, Sonnen previewed a potential clash between the two men and said:

"Well, jeez. Pereira is so big. I do think size matters at a certain point. Chimaev would be a problem in certain positions, but ultimately Pereira’s size, even if he went down once or twice, that’s a big man to drag to the canvas for 25 straight minutes... What they weigh right now, Pereira would beat him."
Cormier agreed with Sonnen and responded, saying:

"Yeah, that's a tough fight... Man, size has to matter at some point. It might not matter from 170 to 185, but it’s got to matter at some point. When you start jumping 20 pounds... It's gotta matter at some point."
Khamzat Chimaev believes Alex Pereira is a "good matchup" for him

Khamzat Chimaev would love to face Alex Pereira in a light heavyweight title fight next. Chimaev recently claimed that Pereira was a good matchup for him and doubled down on his desire to become a two-division champion.

In an interview on the Badaev Podcast (via @RedCorner_MMA on X), Chimaev called for a Pereira fight and said:

"If you ask me, of course I would love to fight for the second belt. It’s no secret, the guy who’s got the belt at 205 pounds now is a very good matchup for me, except for [if] I should get reckless standing with him. They say he has a lot of power, but I’ve never been edged out in that area. He used to fight at 185, too, and then moved up to 205. So I would like to fight at light heavyweight."
