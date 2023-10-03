“Slowest heavyweight I have ever seen” - Francis Ngannou’s ‘joke’ of a boxing workout less than 4-weeks-out from Tyson Fury clash has fans concerned

Francis Ngannou is preparing for his first-ever professional boxing match against Tyson Fury. The 12-round contest is scheduled on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The upcoming fight marks the 37-year-old Cameroonian's return to combat sports after leaving the UFC in January. However, since Ngannou began his training for the transition into the squared circle, there's been doubt among boxing fans about his prospects against 'The Gypsy King.'

A week ago, 'The Predator' engaged in an open sparring session with his mentor Mike Tyson to showcase their progress. However, the training footage failed to captivate the fans. In fact, Tyson Fury's father labeled it as embarrassing and anticipated that Ngannou would face a comprehensive defeat when they square off on October 28.

A recent video shared by Top Rank Boxing on X (formerly Twitter) featured Francis Ngannou engaging in padwork training.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

However, the video has led to concerns among fans about his odds against the WBO heavyweight champion.

One fan wrote:

"I could see Tyson proving a point and knocking him spark out as well especially since Mike Tyson is in his corner."

Another wrote:

"Bro this has to be a joke he has to be playing into the bad pad work scheme at this point"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Jesus Christ he is the slowest heavyweight I have ever seen including journeymen.."

"Naaa Francis Ngannou getting smoked man 🤦‍♂️"

"Man this aint gone be funny how much of a mismatch this is going to be smh. I like Ngannou but sheesh"

Credits: @trboxing on X

Francis Ngannou doubts Tyson Fury's ability to face Oleksandr Usyk after he's done with him

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to compete for the undisputed heavyweight championship. 'The Gypsy King' recently confirmed the official signing of an agreement for a title unification fight, with a tentative date of either December 23 or sometime in January 2024.

Before focusing entirely on the heavyweight championship bout, Fury is scheduled for a non-title super fight against former Francis Ngannou. However, the former UFC heavyweight champion seems to have brushed aside the idea of Fury facing Usyk following their clash on October 24.

'The Predator' playfully poked fun at the WBO heavyweight champion in a recent X post:

"I don't know what's the minimum medical suspension in boxing but I really don't understand how Tyson can fight in December after what's going to happen on 10/28 🤔 #FuryNgannou."

Check out Ngannou's post below:

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates