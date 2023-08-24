“Small gloves, it’s Rodtang’s game” – Danial Williams says Rodtang has the upper hand vs. Superlek in Muay Thai

Danial Williams is quite familiar with ONE Friday Fights 34 combatants Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

After all, ‘Mini T’ courageously challenged the two Thai legends, who currently reign over the ONE flyweight Muay Thai and ONE flyweight kickboxing ranks, respectively.

While Williams fell short on both occasions, he now has a good grasp of ‘The Iron Man’ and ‘The Kicking Machine’s fighting styles.

On September 22, inside the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium, the long-overdue Muay Thai fight of the century will finally be happening between two of the best 135-pound strikers in the world.

Williams, in a recent sitdown with Sportskeeda MMA, shared his two cents about this blockbuster showdown.

As far as the Australian-Thai slugger is concerned, Rodtang still has the advantage and will be keeping his ONE flyweight Muay Thai throne once the dust clears:

“This is going to be interesting for them both. I always just think if Rodtang puts in a good camp man, yeah, I think he remains the ONE champion. Small gloves, it’s Rodtang’s game.”

Rodtang, of course, remains unbeaten in all-striking matches under the ONE banner. This includes five successful world title defenses and a pristine 12-0 record in “The Art of Eight Limbs.”

Superlek, on the other hand, has been plying his trade under kickboxing rules but is also unblemished in eight Muay Thai bouts in the Singapore-based promotion.

Meanwhile, this gargantuan matchup of epic proportions is certainly a must-see, since it will be a clash between two opposite, yet equally dominant styles.

The fiery Rodtang’s seemingly reckless devil-may-care approach makes him an absolute fan favorite, as he overwhelms his foes with unrelenting pressure and breaks their spirit with his godly durability.

Superlek, meanwhile, is a methodical striker who surgically dissects his opponents and exposes their weak points. The ONE flyweight kickboxing kingpin has been on a rampage as of late, scoring three straight violent finishes in short intervals.

Don’t miss this historic matchup at ONE Friday Fights 34. The promotion’s weekly events are available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.

Danial Williams will also make his return at ONE Fight Night 15 against strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella on October 6. The entire card will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.