"Smaller dude is a beast" - Fans react to footage of Khamzat Chimaev's recent grappling session, laud UFC superstar's training partner

Khamzat Chimaev's training session with his teammate has piqued the interest of MMA fans worldwide. While some expressed their thoughts on Chimaev's grappling prowess, others praised his teammate for putting up a tough fight despite his small stature.
Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds recently took to X, sharing a clip of Chimaev testing his grappling abilities against a smaller teammate, who refused to back down and gave his all during the training session.
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.
One fan wrote:
''Smaller dude is a beast''
Another one stated:
''He got power in his hands too''
Other fans wrote:
''That first round vs DDP is going to be interesting, regardless of when it happens''
''His long legs are definitely his weakness but you have to stay out of distance of them long a*s arms. It can be done though''
Chimaev (14-0), known for his aggression inside the cage, has yet to suffer defeat in his professional MMA career. 'Borz's' sheer dominance can be evidenced by his recent octagon outing against former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. \
Chimaev immediately took the fight to the ground and submitted Whittaker with a tight rear-naked choke in the opening round, injuring the latter's jaw in the process. Chimaev's dominant win over Whittaker has put him in title contention against Dricus du Plessis.
However, according to veteran combat sports journalist Kevin Iole, Chimaev's potential matchup against du Plessis might not transpire soon, as the reigning champion is reportedly injured. As a result, emerging contender Caio Borralho called out the 30-year-old for an interim title contest.
Dricus du Plessis hits back at Khamzat Chimaev following reports of the South African's injury
Khamzat Chimaev took to X and expressed his disappointment over the news of Dricus du Plessis being injured ahead of their expected title fight at UFC 317 during the International Fight Week, writing:
''This guy biggest bullsh*t''
In response, du Plessis pointed out their recent octagon outings and mocked Chimaev for his canceled fights over the years, writing:
''Let’s take a look at the last +-2.5years and tell me who’s bullshit''
Despite several reports, there has been no official confirmation about du Plessis' injury. Notably, the reigning champion has voiced his desire to take on Chimaev multiple times in the past, making it a highly anticipated clash.