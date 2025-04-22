"Smaller dude is a beast" - Fans react to footage of Khamzat Chimaev's recent grappling session, laud UFC superstar's training partner

Khamzat Chimaev's training session with his teammate has piqued the interest of MMA fans worldwide. While some expressed their thoughts on Chimaev's grappling prowess, others praised his teammate for putting up a tough fight despite his small stature.

Ad

Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds recently took to X, sharing a clip of Chimaev testing his grappling abilities against a smaller teammate, who refused to back down and gave his all during the training session.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Smaller dude is a beast''

Another one stated:

''He got power in his hands too''

Other fans wrote:

''That first round vs DDP is going to be interesting, regardless of when it happens''

''His long legs are definitely his weakness but you have to stay out of distance of them long a*s arms. It can be done though''

Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Chimaev (14-0), known for his aggression inside the cage, has yet to suffer defeat in his professional MMA career. 'Borz's' sheer dominance can be evidenced by his recent octagon outing against former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. \

Ad

Chimaev immediately took the fight to the ground and submitted Whittaker with a tight rear-naked choke in the opening round, injuring the latter's jaw in the process. Chimaev's dominant win over Whittaker has put him in title contention against Dricus du Plessis.

However, according to veteran combat sports journalist Kevin Iole, Chimaev's potential matchup against du Plessis might not transpire soon, as the reigning champion is reportedly injured. As a result, emerging contender Caio Borralho called out the 30-year-old for an interim title contest.

Ad

Dricus du Plessis hits back at Khamzat Chimaev following reports of the South African's injury

Khamzat Chimaev took to X and expressed his disappointment over the news of Dricus du Plessis being injured ahead of their expected title fight at UFC 317 during the International Fight Week, writing:

''This guy biggest bullsh*t''

In response, du Plessis pointed out their recent octagon outings and mocked Chimaev for his canceled fights over the years, writing:

Ad

''Let’s take a look at the last +-2.5years and tell me who’s bullshit''

Expand Tweet

Despite several reports, there has been no official confirmation about du Plessis' injury. Notably, the reigning champion has voiced his desire to take on Chimaev multiple times in the past, making it a highly anticipated clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.