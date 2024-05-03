“Smilla likes to destroy people” - Fans equally impressed and terrified of Smilla Sundell’s tendency to punish her opponents

Smilla Sundell has a smile that could melt your heart — and a punch that could rearrange your face.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium Bangkok on Friday, May 3, 'The Hurricane' will look to land her fifth straight win under the ONE Championship banner when she meets Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova in a massive Muay Thai main event at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video.

Ahead of her highly anticipated return to the Mecca of Muay Thai, ONE is looking back at some of Sundell's more punishing moments.

"Don’t let the smile fool you. Smilla Sundell faces Natalia Diachkova this Friday at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video."

Sundell's destructive style of fighting certainly earned some appreciation from fight fans on Instagram who were both enthralled and terrified by the skills that the 19-year-old teen phenom possesses.

"Outside of the ring: sweet, friendly girl. Inside of the ring: princess of pain!"

"Smilla likes to destroy people."

"The best in the world!"

"Don't let the smile fool you....oops you already did."

Smilla Sundell ineligible to retain ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title

Originally, Smilla Sundell was scheduled to put the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22. Unfortunately, 'The Hurricane' is no longer holder of the gold after stepping on the scale 1.5 pounds over the strawweight limit of 125 pounds during Thursday's official weigh-ins.

As a result, Sundell has been stripped of the world title.

Fortunately, the fight will move forward as a 126.5-pound catchweight bout and because Natalia Diachkova met both weight and hydration, she is still eligible to win the women's strawweight Muay Thai crown, so long as she earns a win over Smilla Sundell.

If not, the title will remain vacant until the promotion books a future title tilt.

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.