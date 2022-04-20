"Always been my dream to fight in ONE Championship" - Smilla Sundell discusses her debut experience ahead of second ONE outing

'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell is a proud Muay Thai fighter with dozens of bouts to her name. On April 22, she will be fighting for the inaugural ONE Muay Thai women's strawweight championship against Jackie Buntan.

She made her ONE Championship debut in 2021 and is a proud part of the Asian promotion's roster. Ahead of her ONE 156 title clash, Smilla Sundell sat down with Sportskeeda MMA's Dylan Bowker to discuss her career.

Speaking about her debut victory, Sundell said:

"It's always been my dream to fight in ONE Championship, and I was very happy [to debut in the circle with a win]."

The 17-year-old Swedish phenom made her debut in ONE against Australia's Diandra Martin, which she won via TKO in the third round. After the fight, Sundell hugged her opponent and took a photo with her as a show of respect.

For Sundell, respect is a key part of combat sports.

"Yeah, I think you should always show respect and that's what this sport is about."

Now, after her impressive TKO debut, Sundell will be challenging for a world title at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, set for this Friday, April 22.

Smilla Sundell talks ONE title shot

After just one fight in the organization, Sundell has earned a title shot. She admitted that she was initially slightly surprised by the opportunity. However, much of that had to do with her experience outside of ONE.

At the age of just 17 and by the time she made her debut in ONE, Sundell had already won a WBC title. Discussing her credentials, the Swede told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yes, I was a bit surprised [to get the title shot] but I also felt like yeah I can get the shot as well because I fought so many times already. And I arrived [in ONE with] WBC first place, so I think I'm a good opponent."

Catch our full interview with Sundell below:

With a world title in her sights, it's interesting to note the humble beginnings Sundell had in this sport. While on vacation in Thailand years ago, her family took a Muay Thai class together. Now, many knockouts later, Smilla Sundell has earned titles and is looking to collect even more.

The 17-year-old striking phenom has dozens of fights to her name already, with most of these victories coming by way of KO or TKO. On April 22, Sundell will be looking to add another finish to her record against Jackie Buntan.

