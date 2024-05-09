Smilla Sundell excited to face 'bigger and taller' opponents in ONE's potential women's flyweight division

Former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell of Sweden is considering a move up a division to flyweight. There, she feels she will be more comfortable and even more competitive.

The 5-foot-8-inch tall 19-year-old teenage sensation came in one and a half pounds over the strawweight limit last weekend at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video. As a result, Sundell was stripped of her world title.

Following the fight, it was suggested that perhaps it was time for 'The Hurricane' to consider moving up to flyweight.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Sundell talked about this potential career shift.

The 19-year-old Swedish phenom said:

"Yeah, that would be great for me [and] I think for many people around the world, the many people out there who are a bit bigger or taller, who I could fight as well."

Sundell is right, there are a plethora of matches available for her if ONE Championship does decide to open up a women's flyweight division.

Sundell locked horns with hard-hitting Russian 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova last weekend in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 4th.

Smilla Sundell determined to reclaim lost gold: "I really want my belt back"

After losing her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title on the scales at ONE Fight Night 22, 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell has made it clear she wants to get it back.

She told ONE Championship:

"I really want my belt back. Yeah, that's what I want. I will get it back, I think. But I also want another weight division."