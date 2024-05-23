Smilla Sundell wants to reclaim strawweight Muay Thai crown and vacate it by choice: "Not on the scales, I don't like it"

Few painful experiences in combat sports compare to that of losing one's world title on the scales - something that happened to ONE Championship star Smilla Sundell.

'The Hurricane' was ready to defend her strawweight Muay Thai world title against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22. Unfortunately, she was stripped of it during the weigh-ins due to her coming 1.5 pounds over the 125-pound weight limit.

With the painful experience now burned in her mind, Smilla Sundell wants nothing more than to regain it as she told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"Yeah, I think that's actually next [a match for my strawweight Muay Thai world title]. I would like to get my belt back, and I think I'd do one more fight in this weight division, and I want to leave the belt on my own [accord]. Like, not on the scales, I don't like it."

Due to the circumstances, 'Karelian Lynx' was the only one eligible to win the world title and was surprisingly dominant in the early going.

However, Sundell caught Diachkova with an uppercut to the body that kickstarted the fight-ending TKO sequence, giving her the victory inside the second stanza.

Smilla Sundell remains optimistic about what lies ahead for her career

Still just 19 years old, the Swedish phenom has a lot to achieve in her career and is excited at the thought of potentially fighting in the flyweight division.

Here is what she told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"Yeah, that would be great for me [and] I think for many people around the world, the many people out there who are a bit bigger or taller, who I could fight as well."

In case you missed out on Sundell's masterful comeback victory, the replay of ONE Fight Night 22 is available to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.