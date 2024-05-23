Smilla Sundell reveals she's been fine-tuning her craft for switch to MMA: "I did some BJJ before my last fight"

Former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell expects to have a go in mixed martial arts in the future, and the young Swede hasn't wasted any time putting in the work for that inevitable transition.

The Fairtex Training Center athlete last appeared inside the Circle in her second-round TKO win over Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3.

Though she lost her gold on the scales at the official weigh-in ceremony, the Pattaya-based fighter dished out another trademark finish to extend her unbeaten run under the ONE Championship banner.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, "The Hurricane' admitted that she had begun adding new dimensions to her game even before her fight camp against the Russian contender inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Smilla Sundell noted:

"I have been training MMA on and off. I did some BJJ before my last fight. But then, five weeks before my fight, I stopped. So yeah, I just got to get back to it, and maybe I can train it when I go to America for some seminars, too."

Watch the full interview here:

The 19-year-old won't be short of mentors should she go the MMA route.

Her training partners at Fairtex include reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex and atomweight athlete Jihin Radzuan, who permanently made the switch to the world-renowned camp at the turn of the year.

Smilla Sundell still on a mission to reclaim her throne

While a move to MMA will be exciting news, Smilla Sundell has some goals in store before any talk about the all-encompassing sport.

After dropping her gold on the scales in her last outing, 'The Hurricane' wants nothing more than to reclaim what was once in her possession.

Below is what she told the South China Morning Post previously:

"I'm a bit sad, but happy I got the win. Probably the next time, I will fight for the belt again. I hope to get that belt back."

