WATCH: Three-sport menace Stamp Fairtex makes Jihin Radzuan pay the price with nasty two-strike combination

When it comes to chaining together a string of devastating strikes, few do it better than three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.

On Friday, June 7, Stamp will return to the Circle to defend her ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship inside Bangkok's Impact Arena at ONE 167. But first, ONE Championship is looking back at Stamp's impressive bounce-back victory over 'Shadow Cat' Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2.

"Chaining it together. Can Stamp remain the atomweight MMA queen when she defends her throne against Denice Zamboanga on June 7 at ONE 167 on Prime Video?"

Stamp's unanimous decision W over Jihin came immediately following the Thai superstar's devastating loss to inaugural ONE women's atomweight MMA world titleholder Angela Lee at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X.

In the time since, Stamp has won four straight fights, including a world title-winning performance against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 to claim her third world championship after previously ruling as the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Denice Zamboanga gunning for a stunning upset against Stamp Fairtex at ONE 167

Becoming just the second woman to hold the ONE women's atomweight world MMA championship, Stamp Fairtex is determined to keep the belt wrapped around her waist for as long as possible.

Hoping to end her reign early will be number two-ranked contender Denice Zamboanga, who plans on scoring the biggest win of her career when the two women square off in the ONE 167 main event.

'The Menace' is coming off a pair of impressive back-to-back wins against 'Fighting Sister' Lin Heqin and Brazilian standout Julie Mezabarba. She also holds victories over Mei Yamaguchi and the aforementioned Jihin Radzuan.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, Jihin believes that Stamp will go into the bout with a superior skill set than that of Zamboanga — and not just when it comes to striking.

"I've sparred and rolled with Stamp on countless occasions since my move here," Radzuan said. "And based on my past fight, and this training session with Stamp, I think Stamp has more submission threats than her."

Who leaves The Land of Smiles with atomweight MMA gold around their waist on June 7?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime.