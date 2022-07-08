Relive 17-year-old Smilla Sundell’s destruction of Jackie Buntan in intense strawweight battle

Earlier this year, Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan went to war for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship. The highly regarded fighters entered the contest as great talents with impressive backgrounds. However, 'The Hurricane' was able to win the world title in a hard-fought battle.

ONE Championship shared Sundell's best moments from this Muay Thai title fight in a video uploaded to YouTube:

"Flashback to 17-year-old striking prodigy Smilla Sundell's unbelievable debut when she defeated Filipina-American star Jackie Buntan to claim the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Title!"

Watch Sundell's win over Jackie Buntan below:

In the bout, the Filipino-American Buntan had success early, arguably winning the first two rounds with better accuracy and timing. For the remaining three rounds, however, the 17-year-old Sundell used her size advantage more effectively and applied more pressure. The final three rounds were all wins for Smilla Sundell, which earned her the world title.

The Swede had made a notable impression in her ONE Championship debut. She dominated Diandra Martin en route to a third-round TKO. This commanding win earned her the top contender position.

Jackie Buntan entered this fight known as an impressive Muay Thai technician. She has trained with stars such as Superbon Singha Mawynn and Janet Todd. Furthermore, she earned dominant wins over Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak and Daniela López before matching up with Sundell.

In her victory over Buntan, Sundell earned the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship and with it became the youngest world champion in the history of ONE.

Smilla Sundell on her ONE title victory

The 17-year-old Swedish fighter only began training Muay Thai because she was bored in Thailand one day while on vacation. It was clear from her early training, though, that she had a gift for the art of eight limbs.

After her world championship winning performance, she said in her post-fight interview:

"It feels great. I'm so happy right now. It's my biggest dream coming true... We did it! Thank you for all the support and love, it means the world!"

The next contender for Sundell could potentially be the decorated British striker Iman Barlow. Barlow is on a nine-fight win streak and has been undefeated since 2018. She has held world titles in Enfusion and Lion Fight.

Jackie Buntan is still a dangerous and developing striker. She will look to earn her way back to a world title shot and avenge her loss. In an interview with SCMP MMA, Buntan said:

“I mean it depends on how many fights they want to give me before I’m able to get that rematch, but I want that rematch. It’s not like a one-and-done type of thing for me.”

Catch the full interview below:

Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan will both likely be back competing this year in the competitive strawweight Muay Thai division.

