"Kind of ran out of opponents again" - Smilla Sundell on beating a male Muay Thai fighter

ONE Championship Muay Thai strawweight contender Smilla Sundell has had a lot of trouble trying to find opponents throughout her career. There was a point where she had to compete with a male fighter.

Sundell recently spoke with Dylan Bowker about the lack of opponents during her time in the sport:

“I kind of ran out of opponents again. No one wanted to fight me. I had to fight a boy last minute. I don’t think I should fight boys, they are much stronger. You can’t really compare, they are much stronger overall.”

She was so good that multiple fighters declined to fight her on numerous occasions. Because of this, she had to go to the extreme measure of fighting males to stay active.

The young Swede has the tools to become the next ONE Championship Muay Thai strawweight champion, even at the age of 17 years. Her championship experience outside of the organization is what could help her overcome adversity in her title fight against Jackie Buntan.

It won't be an easy task when she fights for the world title, but she showed in her debut that she's been ready for this long before she was even signed. Smilla Sundell came into ONE Championship as one of the very best prospects. She gets to show the world on Friday, April 22 in Singapore.

Smilla Sundell is looking to become the first ONE Muay Thai women's strawweight champion

Smilla Sundell is one of the newer faces of the ONE Championship Muay Thai strawweight division. She came into her ONE Championship debut with a ton of hype, as she was a decorated kickboxer prior to getting signed.

'The Hurricane' showed her abilities right off the gate. She faced Diandra Martin and absolutely dominated her older opponent, finishing her in the third round. This has set up a title fight against Filipino-American Jackie Buntan for ONE's inaugural Muay Thai women's strawweight championship.

Muay Thai Chai @muaythaichai will take on Jackie Buntan



This fight is for the Vacant ONE Championship Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship title.



I’m struggling to pick a winner for this one. This fight will be good. Friday night on ONE 156, Smilla Sundellwill take on Jackie BuntanThis fight is for the Vacant ONE Championship Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship title.I’m struggling to pick a winner for this one. This fight will be good. Friday night on ONE 156, Smilla Sundell 🇸🇪 will take on Jackie Buntan 🇺🇸This fight is for the Vacant ONE Championship Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship title.I’m struggling to pick a winner for this one. https://t.co/6nnF9IBxeZ

Even though Sundell is only 17 years old, she has a plethora of kickboxing experience, with a 32-5-1 record over her career.

