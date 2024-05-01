Smilla Sundell says she’s been getting ready for MMA transition: “I’ve done some guillotines already”

ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell is still focused on the striking-only arts but is looking to dip her hands in MMA down the line.

'The Hurricane' said that she and her team have already begun working on her game in the multi-faceted sport of MMA in preparation for her transition at some point in ONE Championship.

She shared the direction she wants to take for MMA in an interview with the promotion, saying:

"I would like to try for the kickboxing belt. And then maybe I can squeeze in a mixed rules fight so I can try out MMA. I've done some guillotines already, so, definitely gonna try those."

But just as she is working on her MMA, Smilla Sundell, 19, is gearing up for her scheduled title defense at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

She is going up against in-form Russian challenger Natalia Diachkova in the headlining contest of the event, which will air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

It will be her second defense of her world title after retaining the championship belt with a third-round TKO win over atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in their all-champion clash last September.

Looking to dethrone her is Diachkova, winner of her first four fights under ONE, three of which came by way of knockout.

Smilla Sundell sees her boxing coming into play in upcoming title defense

Smilla Sundell is confident of her skills as a Muay Thai fighter but believes her boxing is her strongest suit and will come into play in her scheduled defense of the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title later this week.

'The Hurricane' will be defending her championship belt at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Thailand against Russian challenger Natalia Diachkova.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Smilla Sundell shared how her training was coming along and how she intends to employ the tools at her disposal, saying:

"I've been working on everything, kicks, punches. Yeah, everything. My sharpest weapon is my boxing."

Watch the interview below:

ONE Fight Night 22 will mark the first time that Sundell will be headlining a ONE Championship event, something she is very excited about and looking forward to delivering a win in.