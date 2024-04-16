Smilla Sundell says Stamp remains "hungry" after achieving unprecedented three-sport supremacy: "She's basically the same"

ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell has a front-row seat to greatness each time she steps foot at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand.

After all, the Swedish star gets to train with ONE Championship's first-ever three-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex on a daily basis.

Despite the unprecedented heights that Stamp reached, Sundell says the atomweight MMA queen remains the same down-to-earth individual she has always been.

'The Hurricane' told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

"She's always been a happy girl and trains hard every day. She's basically the same, funny girl. Still hungry [to get wins]."

Motivation and drive have never been an issue for Stamp, as she rose to the top of the Muay Thai, kickboxing, and most recently, the MMA ranks.

As Smilla Sundell can attest, the 26-year-old megastar is perhaps even hungrier than before to stay at the top of the mountain.

Stamp's mettle will be tested anew in her first atomweight MMA world title defense against former training partner Denice Zamboanga.

That five-round war will headline ONE 167 on July 7 at Bangkok's Impact Arena.

Smilla Sundell gearing up for her own title defense at ONE Fight Night 22

Meanwhile, Smilla Sundell has also been ramping up her preparations against possibly the toughest test yet of her young career.

The 19-year-old prodigy will put her 26 pounds of gold on the line against Natalia 'Karelian Lynx' Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on May 3.

The Russian heavy-hitter is 4-0 under the ONE banner so far, with three of those victories coming by way of vicious knockouts.

For sure, Sundell will be seeking guidance from her good friend Stamp ahead of this pivotal Muay Thai war.

ONE 167 and ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in US primetime free of charge for those with an existing Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

