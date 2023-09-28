Smilla Sundell shares why she prefers to spar with men over women: “I can go all out”

ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell is down to scrap with literally everyone.

In fact, the 18-year-old striking phenom does not discriminate when it comes to honing her skills in “The Art of Eight Limbs” since she spars with both women and men.

In her ONE Fight Night 14 pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post, Sundell even admitted she prefers slugging it out with male fighters.

‘The Hurricane’ said it allows her to unleash her full arsenal without the fear of possibly hurting or injuring her often smaller female training partners:

“[I train with] mostly men, yeah. I do have some female-like training partners but when it’s for a fight I usually spar with men.”

The Fairtex Training Center standout continued:

“I can go [all] out. Because the females that I spar with are also the fighters and sometimes they might have a fight or something and I don’t want to hurt them and I don’t want to get hurt either.”

Watch Smilla Sundell’s full SCMP MMA interview below:

Listed at 5-foot-8 with a wingspan and leg reach that goes for days, Smilla Sundell does tower over fighters in her weight class, both men and women alike.

The Swedish superstar has already trained with some of the biggest names in the sport, including her teammate Stamp Fairtex and reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Even ‘The Iron Man’ was left in awe of Sundell’s natural talent and limitless potential.

Meanwhile, Sundell’s training with world-class fighters will come in handy in arguably her stiffest challenge yet.

‘The Hurricane’ will defend her throne against atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in one of three world title fights at Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime on September 29, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America