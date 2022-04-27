"Pic from my fight!" - Smilla Sundell posts action shot from historic ONE 156 title win

Newly crowned ONE Muay Thai women's strawweight champion Smilla Sundell is proud of her accomplishments. The 17-year-old from Sweden captured the title when she defeated Jackie Buntan after five rounds of battle at last weekend's ONE 156.

Sundell posted a photo on Instagram with the caption:

"Pic from my fight!"

The image shows 'The Hurricane' and Filipino-American striker Jackie Buntan exchanging elbows in the clinch against the cage.

In their Muay Thai championship fight, Buntan was outstriking the Swede for the first two rounds. This forced Sundell to reassess her tactics. In round three, she began striking more aggressively and using her length more effectively. This change of tactics won the teenage phenom the last three rounds of the bout and the title with it.

She made history by being the youngest titleholder in ONE Championship history at only 17-years-old.

New champion Smilla Sundell

Sundell captured the new championship title in a great Muay Thai fight. Apart from the belt, she also received a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship.

The young Sundell seemed awestruck at the time and struggled to find words to express her happiness. In the post-fight interview, this was all she could say:

"It feels great. I'm so happy right now. It's my biggest dream coming true... We did it! Thank you for all the support and love, it means the world!"

Her training partner Stamp Fairtex congratulated her on the achievement. Stamp is herself a former two-sport champion in the organization. Sundell received the biggest congratulations from the Fairtex gym director Prem Busarabavonwongs.

Busarabavonwongs posted the following on Instagram:

"Witnessing all your dedications, sacrifices , time and efforts you pour to the training made us somewhat confident about the game... However nobody knew how big was your fire inside... You have worked so hard to get here and at such a young age too. you just made history to be the youngest world champion at only 17. We celebrate. We party..."

Becoming the youngest world champion in ONE Championship history is certainly a momentous occasion and a great reason to party. Smilla Sundell was extremely grateful to the Fairtex team, which has a new champion in 'The Hurricane'.

