Smilla Sundell wants to dip her toes in MMA via mixed-rules fight first: “One round MMA and then another in Muay Thai”

Current ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell has not ruled out the possibility of competing in mixed martial arts in the near future.

Sundell shared this during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post's YouTube channel, where she also laid down one condition before fully immersing herself in MMA, as she stated:

"I just think I want to try MMA in the future. But I want a mixed-rules fight first so I can test out how it is. One round MMA and then another in Muay Thai."

See the full interview below:

'The Hurricane' is currently preparing for her second world title defense of the ONE strawweight Muay Thai crown against the challenge of in-form contender Natalia Diachkova in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 19-year-old Swede phenom is fresh off a third-round TKO victory against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14 to retain her 26-pound golden belt.

Smilla Sundell's teammate believes that she will get the job done against Natalia Diachkova

Atomweight MMA contender Jihin Radzuan, who is Smilla Sundell's teammate at Fairtex Training Center in Bangkok, Thailand, raves about her preparation for this impending clash against the Russian powerhouse, saying that she is eager and excited for it.

Additionally, 'Shadow Cat' has identified the fight plan that Smilla Sundell should utilize her longer reach by breaking down her foe from the outside through his punches and kicks, before closing the distance and capping off the fight with more damage on the clinch.

Catch Sundell and Natalia Diachkova throw hands in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 22, as it is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on May 3.