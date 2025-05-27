"Sneaky southpaw" - Fans grimace at the utter pain Johan Estupinan unleashed on his Moroccan foe in Bangkok barnburner

Johan Estupinan solidified his reputation as a bona fide knockout artist with a sensational fourth consecutive victory under the ONE Championship banner nearly a year ago.
The Colombian phenom authored a highlight-reel performance at ONE Fight Night 25 in October 2024, squaring off against Morocco's hard-hitting Zakaria El Jamari in a thrilling flyweight Muay Thai showdown at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Right from the opening bell, the two warriors went to war in a high-octane exchange. Estupinan showcased his trademark aggression, combining explosive punch combinations with dynamic airborne kicks.
El Jamari, in turn, responded with sharp counters that momentarily staggered the Colombian but couldn't halt his relentless pace.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The electrifying contest reached its climax just 67 seconds into the second round when Estupinan detonated a solid left hand that sent El Jamari crashing to the canvas, triggering a deafening roar from the audience and a jubilant celebration inside the ring.
Relive the moment when Johan Estupinan knocked out Zakaria El Jamari below:
Estupinan's emphatic finish of the Moroccan striker continues to make rounds on social media, further elevating his profile among fight fans across the globe. Here are the fan reactions:
Johan Estupinan has the chance to stay unbeaten at ONE Fight Night 32
Now, Johan Estupinan is set to return to action on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 32, where he aims to push his promotional slate to 6-0.
There, 'Panda Kick' will face battle-hardened Japanese veteran Taiki Naito in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai tiff, once again taking place at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on June 6.
ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in U.S. primetime and stream for free on Prime Video for viewers in the United States and Canada.