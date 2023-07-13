'Sniffing on the really good stuff from Conor McGregor' - Dillon Danis earns fan backlash calling out Georges St-Pierre for a grappling match

Dillon Danis has annoyed fans yet again after calling out UFC legend Georges St-Pierre.

Danis recently took to Twitter and called out the former UFC champion for a grappling match later this year on December 14. While claiming that their potential matchup would break every grappling record, the 29-year-old said:

"December 14th, let’s do it, @GeorgesStPierre! This match would break every grappling record there is! If you beat me, I’ll donate my purse to everyone who likes this tweet"

Dillon Danis @dillondanis December 14th, let’s do it, @GeorgesStPierre ! This match would break every grappling record there is! If you beat me, I’ll donate my purse to everyone who likes this tweet December 14th, let’s do it, @GeorgesStPierre ! This match would break every grappling record there is! If you beat me, I’ll donate my purse to everyone who likes this tweet ❤️ https://t.co/T5fKP80X0y

Dillon Danis' call out has earned him a major backlash on social media and fans seem to be annoyed with him for calling out the UFC legend. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Sounds like you're sniffing on the really good stuff from @TheNotoriousMMA"

"Not gunna happen. ever."

"Only if you put $500k down payment so you show up."

"The purse you win or the purse you carry around with your lipstick in?"

"I have a better chance of grappling @GeorgesStPierre because I would show up!!"

"How is it not depressing for you to be like this?"

"Wish there was a dislike button"

"This is just sad man"

"Rematch the security guard who made you tap"

Fan reactions [Credit- Dillon Danis Twitter]

Dillon Danis claims Conor McGregor is the featherweight GOAT, snubs Alexander Volkanovski

Conor McGregor's former training partner, Dillon Danis recently made a rather controversial statement about the featherweight division of the UFC.

Following Alexander Volkanovski's successful title defense at UFC 290 against Yair Rodriguez, Danis took to Twitter and hailed McGregor as the featherweight GOAT and called Volkanovski a "talented featherweight" while seemingly snubbing his legacy. He said:

"Alex Volkanovski is undoubtedly a talented featherweight, but Conor McGregor is the best featherweight of all time."

Take a look at Dillon Danis' tweet below:

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Alex Volkanovski is undoubtedly a talented featherweight, but Conor McGregor is the best featherweight of all time. Alex Volkanovski is undoubtedly a talented featherweight, but Conor McGregor is the best featherweight of all time.

It is worth noting that despite the fact that Conor McGregor went 7-0 during his run in the featherweight division of the UFC, a run that also saw him become the champion of the division, he does not have any title defenses on his resume.

On the flip side, Alexander Volkanovski has defended his featherweight championship five times so far and has solidified himself as one of the greatest featherweights of all time.

Poll : 0 votes