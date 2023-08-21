Snoop Dogg gives emphatic reaction to Sean O'Malley becoming the new UFC bantamweight champion

American rap icon Snoop Dogg has given an emphatic reaction to Sean O'Malley becoming the new UFC bantamweight champion.

O'Malley entered the octagon in what was his toughest test to date this past weekend against Aljamain Sterling. The fight started off with a rather close round which was ultimately awarded to Sterling by all three judges.

However, things changed in the second round as Sean O'Malley knocked down Aljamain Sterling with a crisp right hand and proceeded to land a flurry of punches to his head before the referee stopped the fight.

Reacting to the same, Snoop Dogg recently took to Instagram and shared an old video from Sean O'Malley's Dana White's Contender Series days. While the video was old, he captioned the post by praising 'Sugar' and his performance at UFC 292. He said:

"I knew he was a dogg the first time I seen him swing let the suga show begin. @sugasean @danawhite"

Take a look at the post below:

Dana White reveals the records set by UFC 292: Sean O'Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling

Sean O'Malley is one of the most popular MMA fighters in the world currently, Thanks to his popularity, he's able to bring a lot of eyeballs to his fights, and that is exactly what happened with his UFC 292 bout against Aljamain Sterling.

Speaking of the same during the post-fight press conference, Dana White shared the records set by the UFC 292 main event. He said:

"We broke the all-time gate record here. Bruce Springsteen just played here and did $5 million. We did over $7 million. The [TD] Garden. We're the biggest thing other than - the craziest f**king sports town on Earth - other than their team that plays here, we're the biggest thing that's ever been here so what does that tell you about O'Malley?"

While further speaking about Sean O'Malley being a "star," the UFC president had this to say:

"This is also the biggest bantamweight championship fight ever on pay-per-view globally. It broke the record. Biggest bantamweight championship fight ever. I'm sure you saw the crowd at the end. O'Malley isn't going to be a star. He IS a star."

Take a look at the clip below:

Expand Tweet