Snoop Dogg posts heartfelt video salute to Sean O’Malley after historic UFC 292 title win: “You made me some money last night nephew”

Snoop Dogg recently shared a heartfelt video congratulating Sean O'Malley on his historic bantamweight title win this past Saturday at UFC 292.

The reigning bantamweight champion took to Twitter, where he shared a video of the rapper complimenting him for defeating Aljamain Sterling via second-round TKO. O'Malley dropped 'FunkMaster' with a powerful right-hand and then finished him with strikes to become the new champion.

It was truly a significant win for the Contender Series alum as the promotion have a superstar in that they can market in the bantamweight division. Snoop Dogg mentioned that Sean O'Malley's time has come and that he is proud of him, saying:

"Great f**king win, champ. Sugar Show stars now. You made me some money last night, nephew. Good sh*t."

The rapper mentioned that Sean O'Malley made him some money as he was the betting underdog heading into the main event. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether the impressive TKO win will lead to 'Sugar' being a betting favorite when he makes his first title defense.

Snoop Dogg was on commentary for Sean O'Malley's Contender Series fight

Snoop Dogg has been a supporter of Sean O'Malley since the bantamweight champion competed in Dana White's Contender Series.

The UFC posted a video to their Twitter account of O'Malley on the Contender Series, where he defeated Alfred Khashakyan via first-round knockout. The clip also includes the reaction from Urijah Faber and the rapper, who were calling the fights that night. Snoop Dogg was clearly impressed with the win as he was calling for 'Sugar' to receive a UFC contract, which he later did.

He said:

"O'Malley!...Give that kid a contract!...Welcome to the UFC, O'Malley!...Welcome to the motherf***in UFC, O'Malley!...I told you motherf***ers that afro was gonna get it...I got to meet that kid, man! I got to meet that kid, man."

