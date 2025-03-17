  • home icon
  "Snooze fest of a card", "I like it" - Fans shared mixed reactions as Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull full Riyadh Season undercard is announced

"Snooze fest of a card", "I like it" - Fans shared mixed reactions as Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull full Riyadh Season undercard is announced

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Mar 17, 2025 20:55 GMT
Canelo Alvarez v William Scull - Press Conference - Source: Getty
Canelo Alvarez (right) vs. William Scull is set to go down and the undercard for this Riyadh Season event has been getting some lukewarm responses by some boxing fans online [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Canelo Alvarez is preparing to take on William Scull in a high-stakes clash less than two months from now and the undercard has just been publically announced to some lukewarm reactions from fans. Alvarez is defending his WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles against the IBF champion Scull in an undisputed championship clash on May 3 in Saudi Arabia.

Now the event's supporting cast is revealed to the public. Jaime Munguia will throw down with Bruno Sarace in a high-profile rematch. Martin Bakole and Efe Ajagba are set up for a heavyweight battle. Badou Jack defends his WBC belt against Ryan Rozicki in a cruiserweight contest. Also, Marco Verde battles with Michel Polina while Brayan Leon will test his skills with Aaron Guerrero.

X users responded to the undercard announcements for Alvarez vs. Scull with some being excited about the news while others were underwhelmed.

@AAVBI_BOXING said:

"Snooze fest of a card. The raza boys will be asleep watching that card and the main event."

@MAZIFROMHUNNAZ stated:

"I like it"

@WarlockBoxing quipped:

"Solid card"

Check out more comments below:

[Screenshots courtesy: @ringmagazine on X]
Check out the undercard announcement for Alvarez vs. Scull below

Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull undercard under the microscope

Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull tops the marquee but there are intriguing facets to these matchups that fill out the undercard. For Jaime Munguia versus Bruno Surace, this is an enticing sequel clash as the former champion Munguia aims to tie up his series with Surace.

In December, Surace secured a massive upset victory when he landed a one-punch knockout in Mexico that secured the distinction of Ring's Upset of the Year.

For Martin Bakole versus Efe Ajagba, Bakole looks to bounce back after being stopped by Joseph Parker after stepping up last minute to fill a prominent vacancy. That spot was left open by Daniel Dubois who fell ill two days out from the Parker bout. For Ajagba, he looks to build off of his split decision win over Guido Vianello last April.

WBC Cruiserweight champion Badou Jack defends against his mandatory Ryan Rozicki with the former competing for the first time since winning the belt in February. 2023 while Rozicki's previous prizefight saw him fight to a draw in December.

Marco Verde is a well-regarded Olympian who is making his professional debut against a game Michel Polina. Also, Brayan Leon trains under Eddy Reynoso who also trains Canelo Alvarez and his opponent Aaron Guerrero has never been stopped after 15 professional boxing bouts.

