"So Aspinall vs Gane for the title" - Ex-UFC star plays matchmaker after Jon Jones allegedly demands $50 million to fight Tom Aspinall

The title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall is among the biggest fights the UFC can make at the moment. However, with reports suggesting 'Bones' is demanding a hefty purse amid negotiations, a former UFC fighter suggested an alternative.

UFC welterweight Colby Covington recently claimed on Submission Radio that Jones is demanding $50 million to take on Aspinall, which has now been negotiated down to $30-40 million.

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Although the exact figure Jones is demanding is entirely speculation and hearsay, former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson reacted to an X post claiming that the former light heavyweight kingpin wants $50 million.

Given the UFC's infamously thrifty approach to fighter compensation, Brunson suggested that Aspinall could take on Ciryl Gane next instead:

"Aight so Aspinall vs Gane for the title"

Check out Derek Brunson's post below:

Expand Tweet

PFL founder says Jon Jones can earn $50 million if he fights Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones vacated his light heavyweight championship in 2020 following his title defense against Dominick Reyes, setting his sights on conquering the heavyweight title. Francis Ngannou then became the heavyweight king after dethroning Stipe Miocic in their rematch, setting up a blockbuster Ngannou vs. Aspinall matchup.

However, the fight never came to fruition, with 'The Predator' defending his belt against Ciryl Gane before exiting the UFC. He then joined the PFL and has competed in just one MMA fight since. Meanwhile, Jones finally made his heavyweight debut, beating Gane to win the vacant championship in 2023.

Jones defended his belt against Stipe Miocic, but Tom Aspinall won and defended the interim title during the American's year-long injury hiatus. Amidst speculation regarding Jones' demands to take on Aspinall in a title unification bout, PFL founder Donn Davis has suggested a crossover bout with the UFC.

Davis wrote on X:

"I know one way ⁦⁩[Jon Jones] earns $50m… ⁦⁩[Francis Ngannou] To decide the true MMA Heavyweight Champion and the real P4P #1 That would be THE fight of the decade for MMA fans! #PFLMMA #UFC"

