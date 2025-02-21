“So awesome” – Dana White lauds Donald Trump’s plans to honor late NBA legend with a statue in the National Garden of American Heroes

UFC CEO Dana White is impressed by President Donald Trump’s recent endeavor to honor a late NBA legend with a statue in the National Garden of American Heroes.

For context, President Trump has planned to honor notable Americans including Black American heroes, who have had a lasting impact.

Celebrating Black History, Trump made it known on Feb. 20 that the National Garden of American Heroes will feature the statues of Jackie Robinson, Booker T. Washington, Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglas, Muhammad Ali, and Kobe Bryant in the men’s section.

Similarly, the female section of the garden will have statues of Rosa Parks, Billie Holiday, and Harriet Tubman among others.

After hearing the news of 'Black Mamba's' statue that will soon be installed in the National Garden of American Heroes, White who is an ardent supporter of the Trump government and also a friend of Bryant, shared his reaction on Instagram. He wrote:

"F**K YES!!! So awesome Kobe."

Check out Dana White's Instagram story below:

Dana White's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @danawhite on Instagram]

Dana White reflects on his bond with Kobe Bryant

In 2023, Dana White was featured in a YouTube video for Complex, which hosts the internet's biggest sneaker show. On the show, famous personas are invited onboard to test their sneaker knowledge.

In an episode, Whiteufc-jordan-mentality" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false"> praised former NBA legend Kobe Bryant and revealed how excited Bryant was to invest in the UFC in 2016, how he bought a share of the company, and attended a collab presser with White. Reflecting on their bond, White said:

“I knew him personally, he and I were friends and he actually invested in the UFC. That was when Endeavor bought, they let all their clients come in and take a piece, he took a piece. Not only was he like [Michael] Jordan with the same mentality which I love and respect so much. But, he was an incredible human being.”

He added:

"He was such a good guy, I’ll never forget where I was and what I was doing when I heard that Kobe died... Right when all the celebs had to cash out on their UFC thing, it was like days before he passed away. He was super pumped about the investment."

Check out Dana White's comments about Kobe Bryant below:

Expand Tweet

