"So basic and effective"- Fans marvel at the technical brilliance Superlek unleashed in world title defense against Takeru

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 didn't need to bring out the theatrics to beat Takeru Segawa at ONE 165.

The Thai superstar didn't just retain his flyweight crown against one of the most accomplished kickboxers in the world, he dominated his Japanese opposition with technical brilliance and class.

This week on Instagram, ONE Championship produced a slow-motion view of one of Superlek's most basic feints and combinations to preview his future world title clash against two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver.

The clip above immediately evoked a response from die-hard fans online, who commented with the following reactions below:

Fan reactions

Superlek is off to Denver, Colorado this Fall to challenge his British rival 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on September 6 at Ball Arena.

Following Superlek's ninth consecutive victory against Takeru Segawa in January, he always envisioned Haggerty as his next potential opponent. Having already defeated the Englishman in 2018, the Thai veteran is confident he'll add another belt to his collection and become the next two-division world champion.

"He just kept coming right at me" - Superlek commends Takeru Segawa's incredible durability post ONE 165

Superlek will be the first to give credit to Takeru Segawa for his remarkable durability during their world title showdown at ONE 165.

We all knew that Takeru would be a tough guy to beat before exchanging blows with the Thai superstar. However, the skills that made Segawa a star during his legendary K-1 tenure in Japan were muffled by Superlek's powerful leg kick combinations.

They completely disrupted Segawa's mobility, especially in the beginning rounds. As time went on, they were obviously taking a toll on him as evidenced by the large purple welt that grew on his lead leg.

Takeru, however, refused to give in. He stood his ground and pushed forward, even so much to hurt Superlek with a pair of body shots in the championship rounds.

After retaining the belt by decision, Superlek soon afterward commended his Japanese rival for surviving such a terrible onslaught. He told ONE:

"I thought that I was a heavy hitter, but I could not take him down. I could not drop him at all. He just kept coming right at me."