Even Muay Thai and kickboxing royalty Buakaw Banchamek was in awe of Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa's explosive firefight at ONE 165 last January.

The five-round striking war was indeed a roller-coaster spectacle from start to finish, as the pair of modern-day gladiators left it all on the line.

After 15 minutes of pulsating action, it was Superlek's crippling leg kicks that spelled the difference, and he took home the well-deserved unanimous decision nod.

'The Kicking Machine' not only retained his flyweight kickboxing world title in the process but also established his status as arguably one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet.

Buakaw, who was considered the most feared fighter in his heyday, was highly impressed by his compatriot's lethal kicking game that rendered Takeru helpless.

The Thai icon shared in a clip on his personal YouTube channel:

"It was a very intense match. Takeru has short-range attacks but he's very swift with his attacks. His agility is something I respect so much. However, Superlek planned it so well. He focused on damaging his opponent's legs. Takeru got his leg stuck so many times, it even got into Takeru's skin. He must've endured a lot of pain".

Meanwhile, Takeru also had his moments in their epic clash, particularly in the third round, where he had the champ reeling near the ring ropes.

'The Natural Born Crusher' may have lost the fight, but her certainly earned the respect of millions after his incredible showing.

Relive the amazing five-round war between Superlek and Takeru:

Buakaw explains just how destructive Superlek's leg kicks can be

Buakaw has been on the giving and receiving end of brutal kicks throughout his distinguished career.

In the same clip, the 41-year-old legend shared how damaging leg assaults can be, especially when dished out by an expert like Superlek.

Moreover, Buakaw also commended Takeru's toughness for absorbing an insane amount of punishment throughout the whole bout.

"It hurts, guys. If you don't have strong leg muscles. I think one won't be able to stand like he did, I guarantee. If a non-kickboxer was in there, I don't think he'll be able to walk for six months."

Watch Buakaw's full interview: