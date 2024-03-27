Muay Thai striking legend Buakaw Banchamek finally gave in to the fans this week to recap the most intriguing matchup of the year between Superlek and Takeru Segawa.

Known for his kickboxing expertise, Buakaw, a former multiple-time K1 champion himself, shared his thoughts about Superlek's most recent five-round victory over one of Japan's greatest boxers.

After dissecting each round, Buakaw agreed with the judges' decision, also giving Superlek - the defending and reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion - the deserved victory, even though both warriors were neck-and-neck.

Recapping the fight on his newest YouTube channel, Buakaw explained:

"They're neck-and-neck, in my opinion. But it all came down to points, and I believe Superlek had more hits [than Takeru]. He landed puches, and knee strikes. And that's why he won."

Watch the clip below:

Watch ONE 165 full fight replay for free via ONE FC.com.

What's next on the cards for Kickboxing King Superlek Kiatmoo9?

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has defeated two of the hottest names in kickboxing and Muay Thai in back-to-back order, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa. So, what's next on the cards for the kickboxing king of ONE Championship?

The Thai stylist has proven his talents time and time again with his performances. He's smart on his feet, efficient and powerful, and understands the ins and outs of his game. Indeed, Superlek is one of the fiercest and most admired kickboxers on the planet.

Exhausting his list of opponents, perhaps there's nothing left for the Thai superstar but to throw down with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon for his crown.

The talented pair last fought each other in a non-world title bout at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023, with Superlek walking away with the victory after a close fight.

A rematch with Rodtang in a world title bout makes the most sense. Whether Superlek crosses over to Muay Thai or Rodtang to kickboxing, fans would pay good money to see them share the stage once again.