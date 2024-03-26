Superlek reflects on humble beginnings before becoming a global superstar: "I catch a bus to travel back to Buriram"

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 looked back on the struggles he faced at the beginning of his fighting career.

Superlek has established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet. Before fame and fortune, 'The Kicking Machine' was another Thai athlete looking to create a better life for himself and his family, which he hasn't forgotten.

The 28-year-old recently did an interview with JSL Global Media and reflected on his humble beginnings as a fighter:

"I fought in a local ring for 15 years before I had a chance to fight in Bangkok. I fought at Lumpinee Stadium. After that fight, I had catch a bus to travel back to Buriram, but I lost all 3-4 fights in Bangkok."

Superlek Kiatmoo9 made his ONE Championship debut in February 2019. Since then, the Thai superstar has separated himself as a legend by establishing promotional records of 9-0 in Muay Thai and 4-1 in kickboxing.

Watch Superlek's entire interview below:

What's next for Superlek under the ONE Championship banner?

Superlek Kiatmoo9's last two fights will go down in history, as he secured wins against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa. As a result, Superlek has become a hot commodity for future super-fights.

Superlek missed weight for his fight against Rodtang, making him ineligible for the latter's ONE flyweight Muay Thai throne. The matchup was also changed from five rounds to three, making fans wonder what would have happened with another six minutes of action.

Therefore, fans have called for a rematch between Superlek and Rodtang. It's unclear if the must-see rematch will happen next, as ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong wants 'The Iron Man' to fight Takeru later this year.

Meanwhile, another potential opponent for Superlek is two-sport bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty. 'The Kicking Machine' would have a size disadvantage, but he holds a Muay Thai win against Haggerty in a different promotion when 'The General' was fighting at flyweight.