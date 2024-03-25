"It is very satisfying" - Superlek admits victory in enemy territory a rewarding experience

Superlek Kiatmoo9 doesn't back down from a challenge, and this reputation has followed him during his run in ONE Championship.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion has no problem with signing on the dotted line even when the odds may be against him.

'The Kicking Machine' proved this once again in his last fight at ONE 165, where the champion defended his title in enemy territory.

Facing the debuting Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in his home country was never going to be an easy task, but those are exactly the kind of hurdles that the champion is looking to clear.

In a recent interview with JSL Global Media, he spoke about he used this as motivation to push himself in his last performance:

"I think it's a challenge for me to fight abroad. But it's also rewarding, especially if I can defeat their hero in their home. It is very satisfying."

Watch the full interview below:

Superlek earns the adoration of the fans wherever he goes

One of the factors that makes Superlek such an effective away fighter is how the audience will have their opinions changed during the fight.

'The Kicking Machine' may enter as the away fighter, but once all is said and done, through his performance alone, he is sure to leave with a lot of new fans and admirers.

This was certainly the case inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, as both he and Takeru put on a great show for all the fans in the main event.

When Superlek comes to town, you know he means business, and that makes for unmissable action regardless of whether or not he has the home-field advantage.