ONE Championship: Superlek wants "one more fight" before potential Jonathan Haggerty rematch

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is open to facing two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty again, but said he would need one more fight to be better prepared for it.

The possibility of the two ONE champions colliding came up after ‘The Kicking Machine’ expressed his desire to try to move up to bantamweight and further test himself as a fighter.

Bantamweight is currently where Haggerty rules, holding the world title belts for Muay Thai and kickboxing. He successfully defended the division’s Muay Thai gold on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video, stopping challenger Felipe Lobo by TKO in the third round.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 19 card is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. North American fans, meanwhile, with an active subscription can catch all the action via Amazon Prime Video.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superlek shared that taking on ‘The General’ is something he is down for. But he said that should come after one more fight for him to sharpen his arsenal.

The 28-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym standout said:

“I think I would like to fight [Jonathan Haggerty] but I want to have one more fight before facing him. That would be great.”

Watch the interview below:

Superlek faced Haggerty in the United Kingdom back in 2018, before they were part of ONE Championship. The Thai superstar defeated the British striker by TKO in the second round.

Like Haggerty, Superlek is fresh from his own successful title defense, retaining the ONE flyweight kickboxing gold with a unanimous decision victory over Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in January.

Superlek impresses Chatri Sityodtong after dominant win at ONE 165

Following his dominant victory at ONE 165 in Japan last month, Superlek Kiatmoo9 left ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong impressed. So much so that the promotion's chief could not help but hail him as the best kickboxer in the world today.

‘The Kicking Machine’ was a unanimous decision winner over Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in their marquee showdown. He punished his opponent with telling hits throughout their scheduled five-rounder en route to the convincing victory to retain the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Following the contest, Sityodtong shared his thoughts on Superlek, underscoring his dominance and how the options for him are wide-ranging moving forward.

The ONE executive said the post-event press conference:

“I think there is a very interesting trilogy situation between Superlek and Rodtang, Superlek and Takeru, and Rodtang and Takeru. You know these are the three best of the best strikers on the planet. World championship. These are world champions. Any ruleset.

“You know, Takeru told me he also wants to fight in Muay Thai as well, so there's a whole another series of fights you know. I haven't decided, but of course tonight, Superlek showed he is the best in the world. I want to add that right now, Superlek is pound-for-pound the best kickboxer in the world.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon was the original opponent of Takeru at ONE 165 until he pulled out because of injury. Superlek then took his place.