ONE Championship: Superlek open to Jonathan Haggerty rematch at bantamweight

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is more than willing to step up to bantamweight if it means getting another shot at newly crowned two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

On Friday night, Haggerty joined the two-sport club, adding the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title to his collection with a spectacular second-round knockout of ONE bantamweight MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade.

Now the rightful owner of the kickboxing and Muay Thai championships at bantamweight, Haggerty will have an even larger target on his back, with a lot of fighters aiming to make the necessary move to unseat him.

That includes ‘The Kicking Machine’, who is more than willing to move up from flyweight to bantamweight to compete against Jonathan Haggerty in a rematch.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Superlek had this to say on a hypothetical chance to run it back with the London-based superstar:

“Since I’m a flyweight champion, I do want to stay in this weight class. But I'm also open to moving to bantamweight as well. Yes, I would want a rematch with Jonathan Haggerty.”

Superlek and Haggerty have never competed against one another under the ONE Championship banner, but they did meet in 2018 at an event in the United Kingdom. Superlek earned the victory that evening via a doctor’s stoppage in the second round.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is looking for his next opponent following a closely contested victory over Rodtang Jitmuangnon in September.

Dubbed by many as the greatest Muay Thai fight of the last 50 years, Superlek and ‘The Iron Man’ went toe-to-toe for three rounds, delivering one of the most exciting matchups in ONE history.

Who do you see coming out on top in a potential super-fight between Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty?

