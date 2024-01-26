“Is he prepared for the style?” – Jonathan Haggerty questions Superlek’s ability to manage Takeru’s flair in ONE 165 headliner

Current two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty believes Sunday’s highly anticipated headliner between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa will ultimately come down to who is more prepared.

On January 28, ONE Championship returns to Tokyo for a stacked ONE 165 card featuring two epic world title tilts. In the co-main event, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo will run it back with Norwegian BJJ standout Tommy Langaker. In the final bout of the evening, Superlek will put his ONE flyweight kickboxing crown up for grabs against one of the P4P best fighters in the world, Takeru.

Takeru, who will be making his ONE Championship debut, was originally scheduled to face Rodtang in the main event, but ‘The Iron Man’ was forced to withdraw due to injury. Superlek stepped in on short notice, adding another level of intrigue to the contest.

Sharing his take on their epic kickboxing clash, Jonathan Haggerty suggested that whoever steps into the Circle better prepared will ultimately come out on top in The Land of the Rising Sun:

“I think it could all come down to who is well prepared,” Haggerty told the South China Morning Post. “Superlek has stepped in at short notice, I know he was meant to fight Mahmoudi but is he prepared for the style of Takeru? That’s what it will come down to.”

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Haggerty steps back into the Circle three weeks after Superlek vs. Takeru goes down

Three short weeks after Superlek and Takeru light up the Circle in Japan, ‘The General’ will put his Muay Thai gold on the line following his brutal first-round KO of Nong-O Hama last April.

Jonathan Haggerty will make his return to the Circle on Friday, February 16, when he is scheduled to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai against Brazilian striker Felipe Lobo.

Haggerty’s return will come three months removed from a stunning second-round knockout of Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16. He aims to claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title, making him a two-sport champ.

Will Haggerty add another name to his growing hit list, or will Felipe Lobo shock the world and claim his first ONE world title in Bangkok?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.